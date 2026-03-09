In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, today (March 8) issued a new law on public safety in the emirate, aimed at establishing a clear legislative framework to ensure high safety standards for individuals and property and support sustainable development. The law, to be effective from June 1, aims to protect lives and property by reducing injuries, fatalities and damage from accidents, ensuring the safety of public services and products in the market, and establishing clear preventive standards in line with international best practices, reported Wam.

It also seeks to enforce public safety in venues and events, supporting Dubai’s tourism and leisure sectors, as well as raising community safety awareness, and engaging the public in following safety measures.

The law assigns Dubai Municipality’s Environment, Health and Safety Agency, in coordination with relevant authorities, the responsibility to oversee and regulate public safety in the emirate, with clearly defined powers and responsibilities to effectively perform this role.

The law sets public safety rules and requirements for venues and events, covering equipment standards, adequate lighting and ventilation, safe entry and exit, limits on the number of people allowed inside to prevent overcrowding, and controls on noise levels to avoid hearing hazards and excessive sound exposure.

It requires venues and events to provide fire-fighting equipment, emergency evacuation measures, first-aid supplies, trained safety supervisors, alarm systems, safety signage, and a public safety management plan to protect attendees.

It also establishes public safety standards and requirements for maintenance activities concerning inhabited buildings and homes, electrical devices and equipment, and swimming pools and beaches. Owners, operators, and service providers must comply with the law, related regulations, and guidelines stipulated by authorities to ensure public safety, said the Wam report.

The law also defines the responsibilities of the public, requiring them to comply with all public safety procedures, instructions, and guidelines in public spaces, entertainment venues, and events. They must follow guidance on the use of equipment, machines, and tools, cooperate with public safety supervisors, and adhere to emergency evacuation procedures, it added.

In addition, the public must observe permitted swimming times at beaches, avoid restricted areas reserved for staff or other unauthorised zones, follow safety instructions when using equipment, and fulfil any other obligations set by the Director General of Dubai Municipality to ensure public safety.

The law prohibits handling explosives, fireworks, toxic or flammable materials, or other unsafe products without authorisation, said the Wam report.

It also forbids placing dangerous materials in waste containers or collection vehicles, moving or tampering with the containers, and opening or interfering with manholes, sewer pipes, or stormwater drains, except for authorised personnel, it stated.

The law also prohibits the use or sale of any tools, devices, or products intended for human use, entertainment, or education if they do not meet the public safety requirements set out in this law, its related regulations and guidelines, or other applicable legislation, or if they pose a risk to public safety. Items must also include safe-use instructions in both Arabic and English.

The law further forbids anyone from engaging in activities that pose a risk to public safety unless authorised by the relevant authorities and fully compliant with all public safety requirements.

Anyone who violates the new law, its regulations, or guidelines may be fined between AED500 and AED1,000,000 ($136 and $272,251), with offences repeated within a year subject to a double fine of up to AED2,000,000 ($544,502). The Executive Council of Dubai will specify actions considered violations and the corresponding fines, stated the report.

The Municipality and employees of relevant authorities designated by the Director General of Dubai Municipality, or by relevant heads, have judicial enforcement powers to document violations, issue reports, and, if needed, involve the police, it added.

