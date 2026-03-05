The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security has decided to exempt individuals who were unable to travel from fines for delayed departures due to exceptional circumstances currently affecting the region, which led to the closure of airspace and the temporary suspension of a number of flights.

The Authority explained that the decision applies to all cases in which the person was unable to leave the country, including visitors holding visit visas, tourist visas, or exit permits, as well as residents who had cancelled their residency permits in preparation for departure, reported Wam.

The exemption applies to fines incurred on or after February 28, ensuring that their legal status can be addressed without imposing any financial burden arising from these exceptional circumstances beyond their control.

The Authority affirmed that the decision is in response to circumstances beyond travellers’ control that prevented them from departing the country on their scheduled dates, due to flight suspensions or rescheduling.

Specialised teams across the country’s airports and Customer Happiness Centres continue to operate in accordance with emergency and business continuity plans, in coordination with relevant authorities, to facilitate procedures and address cases related to delayed or rescheduled flights, while providing the necessary support to affected travelers, stated the Wam report.

The Authority called on all concerned individuals to follow official channels for updates and any regulatory measures related to these circumstances, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining the highest levels of readiness and responsiveness to ensure service continuity and support for travellers and visitors under all conditions, it added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

