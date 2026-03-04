ABU DHABI: The Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) announced the extension of distance learning until Friday, 6th March 2026.

The decision applies to all students and academic and administrative staff across public and private schools, as well as universities.

The two ministries confirmed that developments will be closely monitored, and that any additional measures will be taken as required to safeguard the wellbeing of students and the entire educational community across the country.