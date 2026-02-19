The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi Aviation Group to strengthen cooperation in implementing practical aircraft maintenance experience programmes under the Al Jeer Practical Maintenance Experience Programme.

The partnership aims to prepare qualified national talent to meet the needs of the aviation sector and support its sustainability.

The MoU focuses on establishing a collaborative framework to organise and implement practical aircraft maintenance experience programmes, including supervision mechanisms and regulatory alignment in accordance with the applicable GCAA regulations, in a way that enhances coordination among concerned entities and supports employment pathways in the sector.

Al Suwaidi stated that the agreement comes as part of the GCAA’s commitment to building strategic partnerships to develop national talent. He noted that practical experience programmes in aircraft maintenance represent an important pathway for preparing qualified professionals capable of meeting labour market requirements.

He added that investing in hands-on training and enabling Emirati youth to gain professional experience reflects the authority’s commitment to supporting the sustainability and competitiveness of the aviation sector.

Hameli mentioned that Al Jeer is one of the initiatives launched by Abu Dhabi Aviation Group to qualify and train Emirati national talent. The programme aims to provide citizens with specialised practical experience in the aviation sector, supporting Emiratisation and developing highly qualified competencies to work in this vital field.

The MoU was signed by Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, and Mahmood Al Hay Hameli, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Aviation Group.