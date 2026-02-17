Dubai Holding and Nord Anglia Education, a leading international schools organisation, today announced plans to develop and operate state-of-the-art premium K-12 schools across Dubai.

Under the partnership, Dubai Holding Asset Management will develop bespoke school facilities for Nord Anglia Education to operate, further enhancing the education offering within Dubai Holding master-planned communities and strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for knowledge, innovation and talent.

The first Nord Anglia Education school, offering a British curriculum, is scheduled to open in Dubai Production City in the coming few years, subject to final approval by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority. The school will serve families in neighbouring communities including Jumeirah Golf Estates, Emirates Living and Tilal Al Ghaf. Additional Nord Anglia Education K-12 schools are planned across other flagship Dubai Holding communities in the future.

By combining Dubai Holding’s extensive land bank and experience in real estate development, together with Nord Anglia Education’s world-leading international education offer, the partnership will deliver long-term value and enhance access to high-quality education within Dubai Holding’s master-planned communities, supporting the needs of Dubai’s wider population of more than 4 million people. This step aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the Dubai Education Strategy 2033 (E33) to provide students access to world-class education aligned with global standards, said a statement.

Omar Karim, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Investments, said: “This alliance marks a significant milestone in our strategy to diversify our investment portfolio into high-value sectors. Investing in education is a natural next step as Dubai continues to advance its knowledge economy and attract global talent. By integrating Nord Anglia's educational excellence into our communities, we're creating sustainable value while strengthening Dubai's attractiveness and global position. This step aligns seamlessly with our vision of developing future-ready communities that create long-term value for families, our portfolio and the UAE.”

Malek Al Malek, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Asset Management, said: “This partnership reflects Dubai’s continued commitment to creating the next generation urban centre and the environment where people and businesses can thrive. High-quality education is a critical part of that ambition, and our role in developing new school campuses will help meet the growing needs of our communities. Through this partnership with Nord Anglia, students in Dubai will gain access to a future-designed learning experience that fosters innovation, creativity and global citizenship.”

Students will connect and collaborate with more than 100,000 peers worldwide through Nord Anglia’s Global Campus online learning platform, and take part in exclusive global experiences such as expeditions to Tanzania and Les Martinets in Switzerland, alongside high-quality regional sports and performing arts events.

Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer of Nord Anglia Education, commented: “Our partnership with Dubai Holding Investments will enable us to create new opportunities for families in Dubai wanting the very best in international education for their children. Nord Anglia’s personalised approach to teaching and learning prepares students for the world of work and opens doors to global opportunities by helping young people develop the confidence, creativity and collaborative mindset needed to succeed in the future.”

Teaching and learning will also be enriched through Nord Anglia's collaborations with leading global institutions, including UNICEF, The Juilliard School, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and IMG Academy. These partnerships provide students and teachers with transformative learning experiences that integrate social impact, the performing arts, STEAM, sports and wellbeing into everyday learning. In addition, students will benefit from Nord Anglia’s global research initiatives across key areas such as metacognition and educational technology.

Nord Anglia’s award-winning schools in Dubai, Nord Anglia International School Dubai (NAS Dubai) and Swiss International Scientific School Dubai (SISD), have already established strong reputations for academic excellence. Both are recognised in the prestigious Spears Index for the world’s top private schools, with students consistently achieving outstanding IB, A-Level and GCSE results and progressing to the world’s top 100 universities.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

