MUSCAT: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) issued on Sunday a precautionary advisory calling on fishermen and recreational boat owners in Musandam Governorate waters to refrain from venturing out to sea until further notice, citing potential risks from rapidly evolving regional developments. The directive is a temporary safety measure to protect lives and prevent exposure to any unforeseen dangers in Oman’s maritime zones. The ROP emphasised that the advisory aims to ensure the well-being and safe navigation of all seafarers, urging strict compliance with the instructions until authorities announce otherwise. Meanwhile, this advisory came amid the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, which have heightened fears of a broader conflict with regional implications.

Recently, the US and Iran have reached one of their most dangerous flashpoints in years, with both sides engaged in a military and political standoff.

US and allied forces launched coordinated military strikes targeting strategic sites in Iran. Iran responded with missile and drone strikes against US and allied positions in the Middle East, including Gulf states.

The situation has prompted several Gulf countries, including Oman, to call for restraint and de-escalation, underscoring the risks that any military escalation poses to regional security, maritime navigation and economic stability.

