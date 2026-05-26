On waste management, he said the ministry increased landfill operational efficiency and waste truck turnaround time, adding that following a thorough performance evaluation exercise, the operating licenses of five underperforming PSP operators were withdrawn.

He said the state also strengthened healthcare waste collection by deploying 35 new PSP operators to health facilities across the three senatorial districts, adding that 3,920 health facilities were registered statewide with 80,000-105,000kg of medical waste treated on a monthly basis.

“We have enhanced waste to wealth initiative with the signing of 12 new partnerships on environmental sustainability and have intensified monitoring and enforcement activities against indiscriminate waste disposal and environmental violations,” he said.

According to him, the ministry had in the last one year sustained the ban on Styrofoam and single-use plastics with the removal of 137, 530.94kg of pet plastic from the environment while significantly increasing plastic recycling and resource recovery efforts.

Wahab also reported notable achievements in climate governance, air quality management, and environmental sustainability, saying Lagos retained its position as Nigeria’s top-performing state in climate governance for the second consecutive year.

“The state successfully hosted the 2025 Lagos International Climate Change Summit focused on financing Africa’s coastal resilience and blue economy opportunities while the Ministry also successfully installed over 100 air quality monitoring sensors across the state in addition to introducing cleaner fish processing technology in Makoko to reduce smoke emissions and improve public health outcomes for local processors.”

Wahab said the ministry continued in its tradition of tree planting, recording 16,966 planted trees across 16,966 the five divisions of the state, adding that new recreational parks were created while existing ones are undergoing renovation.

The commissioner said flood control and drainage infrastructure remained a major focus of the administration as extensive dredging, drainage cleaning, and channel construction projects were executed across the state.

According to him, the ministry maintained and cleaned 18 primary channels of 76km and Secondary Channels of 178 kilometres while also removing illegal structures obstructing drainage alignments.

He said the Emergency Flood Abatement Gang operatives of the Ministry responded to flood-prone areas and black spots across Lagos, amounting to approximately 210km in length, adding that this reinforces the state government’s determination to mitigate flooding and improve stormwater management in vulnerable communities.

In the water resources sector, Wahab reported significant milestones with the commissioning of the rehabilitated 1 MGD Akilo Mini Waterworks, stating that steady progress is being made on the Adiyan Phase II Water Treatment Plant project and expansion of potable water infrastructure.

Wahab concluded that the collective achievements across sanitation, waste management, climate action, drainage, beautification, environmental enforcement, and water infrastructure are demonstration that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration is committed to delivering sustainable environmental reforms and improving the quality of life for residents across Lagos State.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

