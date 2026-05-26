NIGERIA’S Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG) said it has mobilised over $1.02bn private investments into the CNG sector in one year.

Besides, the initiative said that no fewer than 100,000 vehicles have been converted, while 72 active CNG stations existed nationwide between October 2024 and October 2025.

The Executive Chairman/CEO, Presidential Initiative on CNG & EV, Ismaeel Ahmed, gave the update in his presentation during the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Midstream and Downstream Summit 2026 in Lagos.

According to him, out of 63 mother/compression stations under development, 28 stations have become operational.

He added that of the over 175 CNG daughter stations under development, 72 stations have become operational.

Ahmed recalled that when President Bola Tinubu launched the CNG programme in 2023, Nigeria had only seven conversion centres.

“It was not really attracting any serious investment from any quarters. Today, we have attracted over 1.2 billion dollars in investments,” he said.

The Acting Executive Director, Economic Regulation and Strategic Planning at the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Dr Olasupo Agbaje, who represented the Authority’s Chief Executive, Rabiu Umar, said that Nigeria’s energy transition plan is currently based on gas, being the sector the country has strong comparative advantage in.

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