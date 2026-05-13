MUSCAT: UK-based industrial decarbonisation technology firm PeroCycle has announced that it has been commissioned by Jindal Steel Oman to assess the feasibility of deploying its carbon recycling technology at the company’s low-carbon integrated DRI complex currently under construction at the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD).

The initiative aims to transform carbon emissions into a valuable industrial resource, potentially paving the way for a new global benchmark in low-emission steel production in the Sultanate of Oman.

Phase 1 of Jindal Steel Duqm’s 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) low-carbon steel complex is currently advancing at SEZAD. The project comprises two Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) plants, each with a capacity of 2.5 MTPA, based on Energiron technology — a gas-based process that converts iron ore pellets or lump ore into high-purity metallic iron, known as DRI or hot-briquetted iron (HBI).

As part of the feasibility assessment, PeroCycle plans to deploy its proprietary technology to capture carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions generated during steel production and convert them back into carbon monoxide (CO), enabling the gas to be reused within the steelmaking process itself.

Unlike many decarbonisation solutions that require entirely new steel plants or extensive infrastructure modifications, PeroCycle says its technology can be integrated into existing blast furnace and DRI-based operations. Using a proprietary thermochemical reactor and advanced perovskite-based materials, the system creates a circular carbon loop that could potentially reduce emissions from integrated steel mills by up to 90 per cent.

“We are honoured to be working alongside Jindal Steel Oman, a company that is clearly at the forefront of the global decarbonisation transition”, said Grant Budge, CEO of PeroCycle. “This feasibility assessment is more than just a study; it could serve as a blueprint for the future of the industry. By combining PeroCycle’s ability to recycle CO₂ with Jindal’s operational excellence, we aim to demonstrate that decarbonisation and industrial growth can go hand in hand”.

Harssha Shetty, CEO of Jindal Steel Oman, commented: “Exploring innovative technologies such as PeroCycle’s reflects our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint while maintaining our competitive edge in the global steel market. We look forward to evaluating the technical and economic outcomes of this study as we continue to lead the way in sustainable steelmaking”.

Phase 1 of the Duqm project is scheduled for commissioning in early 2027.

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