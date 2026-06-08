Muscat – DEEPAL, Changan Automobile’s dedicated new energy vehicle brand, has officially entered the Omani market with the launch of the S05, S07 and G318. Introduced at a special launch event hosted by Arabian Gulf Automobiles and Equipment (AGAE), the brand brings to Oman a line-up of intelligent new energy vehicles that have already gained strong recognition across the Middle East and Africa region.

The launch builds on Changan’s strong foundation in Oman. Since entering the market in 2020, Changan has served more than 10,000 customers, ranked second among Chinese automotive brands for four consecutive years, established eight standalone showrooms and built a network of more than 14 service centres across the Sultanate.

Launched in 2022, DEEPAL is Changan Automobile’s dedicated new energy vehicle (NEV) brand, focused on delivering intelligent, sustainable and user-centric mobility solutions. Since its launch, the brand has expanded across key markets in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, bringing advanced new energy vehicles that combine technology, performance and practicality for modern drivers.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Xiao Feng, General Manager, Changan Automobile Middle East and Africa, said: “Today is not simply the launch of a new vehicle brand — it is a statement of long-term confidence in this market. More than 10,000 customers in Oman already drive a Changan vehicle every day, and DEEPAL represents the next chapter in that journey. Through our advanced electrification and intelligent technologies, we are bringing vehicles that are smarter, safer and better suited to the needs of modern drivers in Oman and across the region. We believe Oman will play an important role in Changan’s global ambitions, and we are proud to bring the very best of our innovation and vision to this market.”

A spokesperson from Arabian Gulf Automobiles and Equipment LLC (AGAE) said, “DEEPAL represents an important new chapter for Changan Automobile in Oman. These Range Extended Electric Vehicles give customers the efficiency of electric driving, the performance needed for confident journeys, the comfort expected from a modern premium vehicle and the technology to make every drive smarter and safer. With the S05, S07 and the all-wheel-drive G318, we are offering a practical and future-ready mobility solution that suits Oman’s roads, lifestyles and long-distance driving needs.”

The DEEPAL range in Oman includes the S05, S07 and G318, offering customers a choice of intelligent mobility solutions tailored to different lifestyles, preferences and driving needs:

The DEEPAL S05 is a smart urban SUV that combines intelligent technology, advanced connectivity and extended electric mobility, offering customers a practical solution for both daily commutes and longer journeys.

Designed for customers seeking greater comfort and versatility, the DEEPAL S07 delivers a premium SUV experience with intelligent features, advanced driver-assistance technologies and extended driving range.

Built for adventure, the all-wheel-drive DEEPAL G318 combines rugged capability, intelligent technology and long-distance performance, making it well suited to Oman’s diverse driving conditions.

All DEEPAL models will be supported by a Manufacturer Warranty of 6 Years 2,50,000 Kilometers and Power battery warranty of 8 Years and 250,000 KMs whichever is earlier, reinforcing customer confidence in the new range. The models are currently available through Deepal showrooms in Qurum and Sohar, with sales centres in Salalah, Mawaleh, Ibri, Nizwa, Barka and Sur.

Looking ahead, DEEPAL remains committed to delivering innovative products, exceptional service and a customer-centric ownership experience as it continues to support the future of sustainable mobility in Oman. Together with AGAE, the brand welcomes customers and members of the media to discover and experience its latest technologies firsthand.

Deepal models in Oman

DEEPAL S05

The DEEPAL S05 is designed as a modern urban SUV with intelligent technology and extended electric freedom. Powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated range extender and supported by a 27.28 kWh LFP battery, it offers a pure electric range of at least 160 km under NEDC and a combined REEV range of over 1000 km under WLTC. The S05 delivers a Combine Max Power of 214 hp and 320 Nm of motor torque, giving customers responsive everyday performance with the confidence of extended driving range.

Key features include 20-inch alloy wheels with Continental tyres, panoramic imaging with transparent chassis, electric tailgate, panoramic glass roof, adaptive cruise control, leather seats, a 15.4-inch infotainment display, AR head-up display, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, OTA updates and smart app-based vehicle control.

DEEPAL S07

The DEEPAL S07 offers a larger SUV experience with refined comfort and intelligent connectivity. Powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated range extender and a 31.74 kWh battery, it delivers a 160 km WLTP pure electric range and a WLTP combined range of 950 km. The S07 delivers a Combine Max Power of 235 hp and 320 Nm of motor torque, offering smooth acceleration, confident highway performance and long-distance driving assurance.

Highlights include a 15.6-inch rotating central touchscreen, AR head-up display, 14-speaker premium audio, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, OTA updates, adaptive cruise control, panoramic sunroof, electric tailgate, heated and ventilated front seats, advanced driver-assistance systems and 360-degree surround view with transparent chassis.

DEEPAL G318

For customers seeking stronger road presence and adventure capability, the DEEPAL G318 stands as the most rugged model in the line-up. Offered as an all-wheel-drive SUV, it features a 1.5-litre turbo range extender, dual electric motors, a 35.07 kWh battery, 138 km WLTC pure electric range and 848 km WLTC combined range. The G318 delivers a Combine Max Power of 430 hp, along with 575 Nm of motor torque. Its off-road credentials are strengthened by 210 mm ground clearance, a 27-degree approach angle and a 31-degree departure angle.

The G318 further reinforces DEEPAL’s capability promise through drive modes designed for varied terrain and conditions, including mud, sand and water wading. The model also places strong emphasis on comfort, with features such as seat ventilation and driver-side massage helping make long journeys more relaxed and comfortable.