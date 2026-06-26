MUSCAT - Nafath Renewable Energy, an Omani solar energy specialist, has been appointed implementing contractor for a 1.5 MW community solar facility in Al Wadi Al Kabir in Muscat — one of the upcoming projects under Oman’s newly launched Imtidad programme.

Imtidad, introduced this week by the Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) in partnership with licensed electricity companies and Nama Group, allows households and businesses to benefit from solar energy without installing panels on their own properties. Subscribers buy into community solar stations connected to the national grid and receive credits on their electricity bills based on their participation. The programme was launched under the auspices of Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals.

“A consumer could buy a 10-kilowatt share and the output generated and fed to Nama is credited to their account, even if they are hundreds of kilometres from the project”, said Nasr al Nasseri, business development officer at Nafath. The model targets customers who lack suitable space at home or on their property to install their own systems, he said.

Founded in 2013 by engineers Abdullah al Saidi, Musab al Farsi and Nasser al Jabri, Nafath designs, builds and maintains solar power systems for government and private-sector clients. Al Nasseri said the firm had completed work for the Oman Investment Authority, ahliBank, Muscat Municipality and other government bodies.

He said Nafath handled projects end to end, beginning with a comprehensive feasibility study before moving through design, execution, commissioning and maintenance. Each installation is linked to a monitoring system that tracks daily, monthly and annual output and lets clients view real-time performance data.

“We don’t simply hand over the project once it is operational; we stay with the client and continue to monitor the system’s efficiency”, Al Nasseri said. He described customer satisfaction as central to the company’s approach and pointed to its track record as a competitive advantage.

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