SUHAR: The third Aluminium Scrap Recycling Symposium, organised by Sohar Aluminium in cooperation with the Environment Authority, will commence on Wednesday, April 22, at the JW Marriott Hotel Muscat, under the auspices of Dr Abdullah bin Ali al Amri, Chairman of the Environment Authority.

The symposium forms part of ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency in the aluminium scrap recycling sector in the Sultanate of Oman. It will focus on advancing operational practices, refining regulatory frameworks and reviewing recommendations from previous editions.

More than 100 participants are expected to attend, representing government entities and private sector companies involved in aluminium production, scrap collection, recycling and industrial waste management.

The programme will feature technical papers, presentations and recent studies, alongside panel discussions with experts and representatives from leading industry organisations, including the Gulf Aluminium Council.

Discussions will address global trends and challenges in recycling, opportunities to enhance local value addition and investment prospects, particularly for small and medium enterprises, as well as best practices in sustainability, safety and governance.

Eng Said bin Mohammed al Masoudi, CEO of Sohar Aluminium, said the symposium reflects the company’s commitment to providing a platform that brings together stakeholders across the aluminium and environmental sectors. He noted that it will support the exchange of expertise and facilitate dialogue on sector challenges and opportunities.

He added that the initiative aims to strengthen frameworks for managing aluminium scrap and promote sustainable practices that improve recycling efficiency while supporting the transition towards a circular economy.

Al Masoudi said Sohar Aluminium continues to implement initiatives to advance recycling, contributing to national goals of reducing carbon emissions and achieving net-zero targets, in line with environmental, social and governance standards.

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