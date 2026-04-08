Health Water Bottling Company, the owner of the leading bottled water brand 'Nova,' has signed an MoU with the Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC) with focus on recycling, waste reduction, and environmental stewardship, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030.

Under the MoU, the two parties will jointly explore significant initiatives aimed at reducing waste, improving material recovery, and increasing national recycling rates.

This partnership will also accelerate progress towards a more circular and resource-efficient economy in Saudi Arabia.

SIRC, a wholly-owned unit of Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF, is a national leader in recycling infrastructure and circular economy solutions.

This collaboration highlights Nova’s commitment to advancing sustainable manufacturing initiatives, strengthening environmental responsibility, and contributing to Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 sustainability goals.

The agreement marks a long-term commitment to support the growth of the Kingdom’s recycling ecosystem and promote responsible consumer behavior.

Health Water Bottling Company CEO Suleyman Serdar Seyhanli said: "This partnership with SIRC marks a significant milestone in our sustainability journey. As a leader in the bottled water industry, we recognize our responsibility to support Saudi Arabia's transition to a circular economy."

"By aligning with Vision 2030 and collaborating with SIRC, we aim to enhance recycling, waste reduction, and environmental stewardship," he stated.

"We have already introduced rPET bottles made from 100% recycled plastic to help protect the environment and reduce CO2 emissions. Additionally, our partnership with the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification (NCVC) involves planting 200,000 trees by 2030, with the first phase already started at Se’ed National Park near our bottling plant. This reflects our commitment to long term environmental impact and a greener future for the country," Seyhanli added.

Eng. Ahmed Aljouhani, Chief Business Development Officer at SIRC, said: "We are committed to building a robust national recycling ecosystem, and partnerships with industry leaders such as the Nova brand are essential to achieving that mission."

"Through this collaboration, we will work together to develop impactful recycling initiatives, enhance material recovery, and drive public-private cooperation that strengthens the Kingdom’s circular economy," he stated.

The areas of collaboration will focus on four key objectives: Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) initiatives, recycling awareness campaigns, circular economy programs, and waste diversion projects to support national sustainability targets and reduce environmental impact, stated Aljouhani.

This MoU represents a partnership that sets a strong foundation for long term environmental impact and supports Saudi Arabia’s transition towards a thriving circular economy, he added.

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