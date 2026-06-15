Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly witnessed the signing of three strategic memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to advance pharmaceutical and healthcare systems in Africa, according to a statement.

The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the fifth edition of the Africa Health ExCon, which is held under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The first MoU was signed between the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) and Algeria's National Agency for Pharmaceutical Products to enhance cooperation in pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.

Meanwhile, the second agreement was signed between the Unified Procurement Authority (UPA) and the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) regarding Egypt's hosting of the operational headquarters of the African Pooled Procurement Mechanism (APPM).

Africa CDC and the UPA sealed the final MoU to boost access to medical products and improve procurement efficiency across African countries.

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