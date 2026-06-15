Egypt’s Vaccine City and Biotechnology project is expected to attract investments worth EGP 12bn (approximately $240m) by 2030, Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said, describing the initiative as a model of partnership between the government, Egyptian investors, and international partners.

Speaking during a visit to the facility in Ismailia Governorate, Abdel Ghaffar said the project reflects Egypt’s strategy to strengthen sustainable health security and localise biotechnology industries.

He described the initiative as “a matter of national security” and a launching point for establishing Egypt as a regional hub for vaccine production serving Africa and the Middle East.

The minister noted that the project is expected to create around 1,500 jobs for trained Egyptian professionals and will be supported by a specialised academy dedicated to capacity building in line with the objectives of Egypt Vision 2030.

Abdel Ghaffar added that the city is equipped with an integrated cold-chain network and advanced storage systems that meet international standards, helping to maintain a strategic vaccine stockpile and strengthen preparedness for epidemics and health emergencies.

According to the minister, the facility adopts a “One Health” approach by combining the production of human and veterinary vaccines at a single site to address diseases transmitted between humans and animals. The project also relies on solar and other clean energy sources as part of its environmental sustainability strategy.

He stressed that achieving greater self-sufficiency in vaccine production would help reduce import costs and ease pressure on foreign currency demand, while enhancing Egypt’s healthcare resilience.

For his part, Ismailia Governor Nabil Hasballah described the project as an exceptional national achievement and evidence of Egypt’s ability to build an advanced technological and research base in the biotechnology sector.

Meanwhile, Vaccine City Chief Executive Officer Magdy El-Sayed reviewed the project’s expansion plans and implementation progress, emphasising the importance of coordination among all stakeholders to achieve its strategic objectives.

The visit included tours of the city’s training academy, central filling facilities, and three production lines with a combined annual capacity of 140 million vaccine doses. Delegates also toured utility buildings, power and water treatment stations, and specialised cold-storage facilities covering an area of 9,000 square metres.

The project forms part of Egypt’s broader efforts to localise strategic industries, enhance pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing capabilities, and strengthen the country’s position as a regional centre for healthcare innovation and vaccine production.

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