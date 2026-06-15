NAIROBI - The African Export-Import Bank has cancelled its annual meeting ​set to ⁠take place in the Egyptian resort ‌of El Alamein next week, citing measures taken jointly by ​Egypt and the African Union following the rise ​in Ebola cases ​in central Africa. The Democratic Republic of Congo has reported 782 cases of ⁠Ebola after an outbreak was declared a month ago, creating concerns for travel around the region for meetings and other events. Uganda has also ​reported ‌cases of ⁠infections.

The Cairo-based ⁠Afreximbank will now conduct shareholder business via "correspondence", it said in ​a statement seen by Reuters ‌on Monday, adding that ⁠the Egyptian government had also put off other international events scheduled for this month.

"These decisions were taken on public health and safety grounds in light of the evolving health situation in parts of the continent," the lender said.

Afreximbank is owned by African ‌governments, regional financial institutions and private shareholders. The African ⁠Development Bank held its annual ​meeting in Brazzaville in the Republic of Congo last month, soon after the Ebola outbreak ​was declared ‌by its neighbour, the DRC.