MUSCAT - The Wilayat of Barka is witnessing growing momentum along its coastline, with the Al Muraisi waterfront project nearing completion, while Barka Marina stands as an integrated investment addition strengthening the wilayat's position as a rising tourism destination on the Al Batinah coast.

Barka Marina is designed as a comprehensive destination, featuring 450 indoor and outdoor retail units, specialised markets for fish, meat, poultry, fruits and vegetables, restaurants, entertainment facilities, electronic games and a luxury hotel, in addition to a marina, water sports facilities and shops dedicated to local and heritage products.

Hilal al Fulaiti, Director of Barka Municipality Department, said the Al Muraisi waterfront project is proceeding according to its set timeline, with a large proportion of infrastructure and core facilities already completed.

He added that the project reflects the municipality's direction toward developing waterfront areas that serve residents and visitors alike, noting that they look forward to its opening soon as a distinctive addition for the Wilayat of Barka and its visitors, contributing to strengthening its position as a promising tourism destination on the Al Batinah coast.

Said al Yahmadi, member of the Municipal Council representing the Wilayat of Barka, confirmed that these projects comprise an integrated complex of commercial, recreational and tourism facilities that make them a comprehensive destination serving all segments of society.

He added that they embody the pillars of Oman Vision in diversifying sources of income and developing the tourism sector, investing in Barka's distinguished coastal location to create sustainable economic opportunities that benefit the local community and strengthen the national economy.

Malak al Saadi, a Sultan Qaboos University graduate and social media influencer, said the development projects taking shape across Oman reflect an ambitious vision to enhance quality of life and develop tourism destinations across Oman's governorates and wilayats.

She described the Al Muraisi waterfront as a prime example of this development momentum, one that will offer residents and visitors a modern space to enjoy the beauty of Oman's coastline.

Taken together, these projects affirm a growing direction toward investment in Barka's coastal frontage, reshaping its identity and establishing the wilayat as a rising coastal destination on Oman's tourism map.

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