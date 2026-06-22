KUWAIT CITY: Statistics released by the Real Estate Registration and Documentation Department at the Ministry of Justice recently showed that 134 real estate contracts were traded during the week of June 7–11, with a total value of approximately KD 106 million (around US$439.8 million), reports Al-Seyassah daily.

The statistics, which was published on the ministry’s website, highlighted that private property contracts topped the list with 97 contracts valued at KD 80 million, followed by investment property contracts with 31 contracts valued at KD 16.5 million.

Commercial property contracts numbered three, valued at KD 7 million, in addition to one contract for a coastal strip valued at KD 1.6 million. The statistics further showed that nine private property contracts and one investment contract were registered in the Capital Governorate, while 13 private and 12 investment contracts were registered in Hawally Governorate.

Eight private property contracts, one investment contract, and two commercial contracts were registered in Farwaniya Governorate. Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate saw 12 private property contracts and two investment contracts traded. Ahmadi Governorate recorded 45 private property contracts and 15 investment contracts, in addition to one commercial and one craft contract.

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