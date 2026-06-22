Qatar Airways Group has restored its global network to 85% of pre-crisis levels with the launch of its summer 2026 schedule, marking a major recovery milestone following recent regional disruption.

The airline now operates more than 140 daily departures from Doha to over 160 destinations worldwide, meeting a target set earlier this year to rebuild capacity by mid-June.

Alongside the network recovery, the Group has introduced two new executive roles aimed at strengthening operations and enhancing customer experience as it enters its next phase of growth.

Both positions report directly to Group Chief Executive Officer Hamad Al-Khater.

The newly created Chief Operating Officer role will centralise operational functions under a single leadership structure, focusing on safety, accountability and performance.

It has been awarded to Abdulla Ali, a Qatari national and former Senior Vice President of Ground Services, who brings extensive experience across airline and airport operations.

The Chief Customer Officer role will oversee the airline’s brand and customer journey, ensuring consistency and service quality across all touchpoints.

This position has been given to Calum Laming, a dual Irish-British executive who previously served as Chief Customer Officer at British Airways and has held senior roles at Etihad Airways and Air New Zealand.

The Group said the new structure supports three strategic priorities: delivering a premium passenger experience, expanding its passenger and cargo network with a modern fleet including next-generation Qsuite, and investing in workforce development and leadership succession.

Both executives will assume their roles on 1 November 2026, as Qatar Airways continues its recovery and long-term growth strategy.

Hamad Al-Khater, Group Chief Executive Officer, said: "These appointments are about what comes next. With Abdulla and Calum joining our leadership team, we will move faster, sharpen our focus on excellence, and put the customer at the heart of every decision we make. They are also about our people, expanding our ability to develop talent and support the growth of our incredible teams.”

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