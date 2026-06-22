Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) reported marginal gains for the second consecutive month during May 2026. The QSE 20 index closed the month at 10,555 after registering a monthly gain of 0.6%.

The indices of real estate, industrials, and transportation, gained 5%, 1.8%, and 1% respectively in May this year.

The Qatar All Share Index also witnessed a similar gain of 0.8% during the month. The market came under pressure during mid-month, with the index falling 1.1% to 10,372.10 points on May 18 amid broad-based sector selling. However, the index rebounded toward the end of the month, driven primarily by strong performance in the Banking and Industrial sectors, stated Kamco Invest, a regional non-banking finance entity.

The performance between the two indices diverged in terms of Year-To-Date (YTD) performance with the QSE 20 index showing a decline of 1.9%, while the QSE All Share index recorded a gain of 1.3%.

The report further stated that the monthly sector performance chart favored gainers during the month. Among the gainers, the Real Estate, Industrials and Transportation indices topped the table in May 2026, posting a notable gain of 5%, 1.8% and 1%, respectively.

The Insurance and the Telecoms and Consumer Goods & Services sector witnessed decline. Meanwhile the Industrial sector advanced during the month, primarily driven by strong performances from Estithmar Holding and Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing Co., whose share prices increased by 8.7% and 6.5%, respectively.

Within the Transportation sector, most of the constituent stocks posted gains supported by increased buying interest and optimism surrounding economic activity. In the Banks & Financial Services sector, most of the listed Qatari banks witnessed gains during the month.

The monthly stock performance chart was topped with Al Khaleej Takaful Group with a gain of 22.4% followed by Qatar Oman Investment Co and Qatar Cinema & Film Distribution with gains of 9.9% and 8.8%, respectively.

In terms of the trading activity, the total volume of shares traded during the month declined by 33.5% to 2.9 billion shares compared to 4.3 billion in April 2026. The value of shares traded fell by 25.6% in May 2026, reaching QR7.9bn, compared to QR10.6bn in April this year.

Baladna topped the monthly volume traded chart with 445.6 million traded shares followed by Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing Co. and Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding at 229.9 million shares and 207.4 million shares, respectively.

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