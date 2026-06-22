Saudi Arabia's Qassim region has expanded its sports infrastructure in recent years, supported by public-sector projects and private investment aimed at increasing participation in physical activity, reported SPA.

Qassim Municipality has established 19 football facilities in Buraidah, providing dedicated spaces for children and young people to engage in sports and recreational activities.

The facilities are part of broader efforts to enhance sports and community infrastructure in the region and are used to host local tournaments and sporting events, stated the report.

Private-sector investment has also contributed to the sector's growth. As per the latest statistics from the Ministry of Sport's branch in Qassim, the region has 270 sports and training facilities, including 170 sports centers, 71 sports academies, 24 private sports clubs and five specialized training institutes.

The expansion of sports facilities aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to increase sports participation, encourage healthier lifestyles and improve access to sports infrastructure across the Kingdom, it stated.

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