Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sport and National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP) announced on Monday the launch of Expression of Interest (EOI) and Request for Qualification (RFQ) phase for privatisation of five additional sports clubs in the Kingdom.

The clubs offered to investors are:

Riyadh FC – Saudi Pro league, Riyadh

Abha Club – Saudi Pro League, Abha

Al-Fateh SC- Saudi Pro League, Al Ahsa

Al-Tai – Saudi League 1st Division League, Hail

Al-Shoulla FC – Saudi League, 2nd Division League, AlKharj

According to the Ministry, the five clubs have completed all required regulatory procedures and reached readiness stage for offering to investors.

The deadline for submission of prequalification applications is 5 July 2026.

The Ministry said EOI for acquisition of sports clubs remain open on a rolling basis in accordance with project procedures and regulations.

It added that where investor interest has been expressed in a club, the offering and transaction process typically takes between eight and 10 months.

According to the Ministry, more than 80 expressions of interest have been received so far across 22 sports clubs, reflecting growing interest from local and international investors in Saudi Arabia’s sports sector.

In August 2025, the sports ministry, in partnership with NCP had the launched EOI and RFQ phase for the privatisation of two football clubs in the Kingdom.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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