Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sport (MoS), in partnership with the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP) announced on Wednesday the launch of Expression of Interest (EOI) and Request for Qualification (RFQ) phase for the privatisation of two football clubs in the Kingdom

Al Najma Sports Club, part of Saudi Pro League, is located in Unaizah City while Al Okhdood Sports Club, part of Saudi First Division League, is located in Najran City.

The privatisation will be implemented under a Sale and Purchase model

Local and international investors can access documents via the NCP website.

The Statement of Qualification (SOQ) submission starts from 20 August 2025 with the deadline set at 17 September 2025, 6:00 PM (KSA time).

This initiative forms part of the continued implementation of the Sports Clubs Investment and Privatisation Project, aimed at increasing private sector participation in the sports sector in alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Last week, MoS, in partnership with NCP and Riyadh Region Municipality, initiated EOI and RFQ phase for the Prince Faisal bin Fahad (PFBF) Sports City PPP project in Riyadh.

