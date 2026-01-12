Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated the Kamstone Advanced Industries project in the integrated Sokhna Industrial Zone, marking the launch of Egypt’s first factory to produce high-quality stone plastic composite (SPC) flooring, as per a statement.

The project, located within the Red Sea Copper Industrial Developer area, was opened during the Prime Minister’s tour to inaugurate new industrial and logistics projects affiliated with the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE).

Madbouly said the project reflects the government’s commitment to localizing intermediate and downstream industries, reducing reliance on imports, and enhancing the competitiveness of locally manufactured products.

He added that expanding the domestic supply base supports national industries across multiple sectors and encourages further private investment.

The project represents a purely Egyptian investment of $8 million and spans 20,169 square meters.

Specializing in advanced plastics, the factory has an annual production capacity of up to two million square meters of SPC flooring.

The locally produced flooring is designed for durability, water resistance, and ease of installation.

The project is also expected to create around 100 direct jobs, supporting industrial development and increasing the local value added of finished products.

