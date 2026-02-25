Saudi-Egyptian venture capital firm EDAFA is targeting $10m in investments in Egyptian startups in 2026, as it continues to expand its footprint across the MENA region and strengthen its engagement with high-growth ventures.

Speaking to Daily News Egypt on the sidelines of GITEX Egypt, Essam Aly Mostafa, CEO of EDAFA, said the company has invested approximately $8m in Egypt over the past 18 months, backing more than 20 startups across stages ranging from Pre-Seed to Series A.

While the firm had initially planned to deploy $13m during that period, it adopted a more selective strategy, prioritising opportunities that meet its strategic and financial criteria.

“For this year, we are targeting around $10m in Egypt, representing growth of more than 25% compared to last year,” Mostafa said, noting that Egypt remains a strategic market given its strong entrepreneurial talent base and large consumer market.

Founded as a cross-border investment platform, EDAFA differentiates itself from traditional venture capital firms by combining capital deployment with hands-on operational support. The firm currently manages a portfolio of 61 companies across several markets, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan and Kuwait.

Among its recent investments is Shares, an Egyptian startup launched in 2025 that enables fractional real estate ownership, allowing individuals to invest in property starting from SAR 500. The company is preparing for a significant expansion into Saudi Arabia, pending regulatory approvals from the Financial Regulatory Authority and the Capital Market Authority.

EDAFA typically acquires equity stakes ranging from 5% to 45%, maintaining what Mostafa described as “meaningful participation” while ensuring founders retain long-term incentives. The firm applies a KPI-based investment model, releasing capital in tranches tied to measurable performance milestones and assigning dedicated investment managers to oversee portfolio development.

Looking ahead, EDAFA is also planning further geographic expansion into Oman, Bahrain, Switzerland, Kenya and the UAE, as part of its broader strategy to build a diversified, regionally integrated investment platform.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).