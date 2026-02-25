PHOTO
DUBAI - Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) said on Wednesday that record metal sales lifted core profit last year, weathering a $765 million hit from Guinea after the African country revoked a bauxite concession to the Gulf company.
Guinea, the world's second-largest producer of bauxite, last year revoked a 690-square-km mining concession awarded to EGA's subsidiary, Guinea Alumina Corporation (GAC), and transferred it to a newly created state-backed firm, citing violations of its mining code.
EGA said in the past the decision constituted "a flagrant violation" of GAC's contractual and legal rights.
The UAE-based company said in a statement on Wednesday that underlying net profit, excluding GAC, rose 16% to $1.34 billion in 2025, while core profit increased by 7% to $2.53 billion, driven by higher average realised aluminium prices and higher total sales, which amounted to 2.83 million tonnes.
However, net profit was down around 19% to $578 million from a year earlier, when including the Guinea unit results.
EGA, which is jointly owned by the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala and the Dubai sovereign wealth fund ICD, said that alternative bauxite supply options, including from Australia and Ghana, signed after the license was revoked, helped cover more than 70% of volume needs.
It proposed paying $1 billion in dividends to shareholders based on last year's earnings.
(Reporting by Federico Maccioni; Editing by Rashmi Aich)