ABU DHABI: Modon Holding PSC delivered exceptional financial performance for the full year 2025 reporting revenue of AED13.8 billion and net profit of AED3.9 billion, reflecting a robust operating model and an accelerated execution of its strategy. The Group achieved significant year-on-year growth in revenue and profitability on a comparable basis, excluding prior year one-off items.

2025 marked Modon’s first full year of consolidated results following its formation in February 2024. During 2025, L’imad Holding Company, wholly owned by the Abu Dhabi Government, acquired an 84.75% ownership stake in Modon Holding. Supported by a stronger and more sustainable corporate and financial backing, this strategic step strengthened the Group’s institutional foundation, accelerated delivery of its strategy, and enhanced its ability to achieve ambitious targets more efficiently.

In this period, the Group accelerated delivery of its strategy for bringing cities to life – integrating urban destinations with sustainable communities, underpinned by an operating model that combines development, investment, and operations across its core business segments – reinforcing its foundations for sustainable growth and enhancing the Group’s long-term earnings visibility.

Real Estate led the Group’s growth during the year, underscored by record sales of AED 36.3 billion, supported by a strong business model and the effectiveness of its investment led approach. This performance reinforces sustainable growth and enhances long-term value for shareholders, underpinned by continued progress against an integrated strategic vision focused on diversifying recurring income streams across core growth platforms, including Asset & Investment Management, Hospitality, and Events, Catering & Tourism.

During the year, Modon advanced key Abu Dhabi developments, notably on Reem Island and the Hudayriyat Island masterplan, delivering successive launches, repeat sell-outs in record time, and ongoing construction progress, while continuing to advance the Ras El Hekma destination in Egypt. Group revenue backlog stood at AED 46.0 billion, reinforcing forward earnings visibility and providing a strong foundation for sustained growth.