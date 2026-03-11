AJMAN: Free Zones Authority of Ajman has recorded exceptional financial and operational results in 2025, achieving an unprecedented surge in the number of registered companies, which increased by 216% compared to 2024.

Revenues also rose by 17% year-on-year due to the growth in the number of investors, while occupancy rates across investment sites reached 95%.

This reflects the efficiency of operational performance and the growing demand for investment services, further enhancing the emirate’s attractiveness as a leading investment destination.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Ajman Free Zones Authority, said the results reflect tangible growth and the significant success of the free zones, supported by innovative solutions and services based on the latest advanced technologies, in line with Ajman’s ambitious vision and efforts to strengthen the emirate’s business environment.

He noted that this success serves as a motivation to continue providing the requirements of the current and future investment community, opening promising prospects for the business sector and supporting the path of sustainable development and comprehensive progress.

He also stressed the Authority’s firm commitment to enhancing infrastructure to help shape a flexible and sustainable future economy and consolidate its position as a leading global hub for business and investment, in line with Ajman Vision 2030.