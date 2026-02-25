MUSCAT - In a further boost for the Sultanate of Oman’s Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) ambitions, AeroVecto, the Omani aviation services company developing hybrid-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, has announced a significant partnership with LYNEports, an AI-driven digital planning platform, to support vertiport development in Oman and the wider Middle East.

Vertiports are specialised take-off and landing facilities for short-range air transport, air taxis and cargo drones that enable urban and regional aerial mobility. Functioning as mini airports for advanced air mobility, they typically feature vertical landing pads, passenger areas, charging infrastructure for electric aircraft, air traffic and operational control systems, safety and security provisions; and connections to ground transport such as cars and buses.

The partnership builds on an initial memorandum of understanding on aircraft integration and has evolved into a broader commercial alliance combining digital infrastructure intelligence and aerospace expertise to assist cities, developers and authorities preparing for advanced air mobility, according to a statement from AeroVecto.

“It strengthens Oman’s position in the regional aerial mobility landscape and provides local stakeholders with access to world-class planning tools combined with homegrown aviation capability”, said Fahad al Riyami, CEO of AeroVecto.

The collaboration draws on complementary strengths. LYNEports contributes its AI-native digital twin platform for vertiport planning, airport modernisation and drone corridor design, translating complex aviation regulations into visual, decision-ready tools accessible to non-aviation stakeholders. AeroVecto brings deep expertise in manufacturing, aerospace engineering and operational capabilities rooted in Oman’s aviation ecosystem. Together, the partners aim to bridge the gap between concept and execution, helping governments and private sector leaders translate advanced air mobility ideas into practical, implementable projects.

AeroVecto has been developing the ‘Shuttle’, a hybrid-electric eVTOL aircraft designed to transform public and urban transport across Oman and the GCC through scalable, clean aerial mobility. Its Aviation Services division supports operations, infrastructure planning and strategic partnerships that help build the ecosystem for eVTOL deployment, aligning with sustainability and economic diversification objectives.

LYNEports enables stakeholders to design, simulate and evaluate vertiport and aviation facilities for eVTOL and future aircraft. Its software integrates geospatial analysis, 3D modelling, regulatory compliance checks and flight path simulation to streamline early-stage planning and support safe, efficient integration of aerial mobility into transport networks. The platform assists planners, developers, architects and regulators in optimising site selection and infrastructure design for next-generation air transport systems.

Oman aims to build a modern advanced air mobility ecosystem by integrating drones, eVTOL aircraft and supporting infrastructure through regulatory frameworks and partnerships. The initiative seeks to enhance connectivity and tourism while advancing sustainable transport and economic diversification in line with Oman Vision 2040.

