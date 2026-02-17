Doha - The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced 20 new projects worth around QR11.5 billion, supporting Qatar National Vision 2030’s goals for sustainable development.

Ashghal announced the award of 12 new projects with a total value exceeding QR4.5 billion. These include six vital building projects, most notably the Hamad General Hospital redevelopment project and the design and construction of the Post Office building in Al Thumama.

The projects also include the renovation of the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club and the Qatar Equestrian Federation, in addition to the implementation of Phase Four of Al Uqda Equestrian Complex development.

In the roads and infrastructure sector within residential areas, four projects have been awarded, most prominently the road and infrastructure development projects in Izghawa and Al Thumid (Packages 1 and 2). The awards also include a landscaping and air-conditioned pathway project within Qatar University, as part of beautification and public facilities development initiatives.

Ashghal further noted that eight new projects are scheduled to be tendered during the upcoming phase, with an estimated total value of approximately QR7 billion.

These include a package of strategic projects, most notably the design and construction of the Eastern Strategic Tunnel for surface and groundwater drainage in the southern area, in addition to the design and construction of the Western Strategic Tunnel for the same purpose in the same area.

These projects are part of Ashghal’s ongoing efforts to enhance the stormwater drainage system, improve the efficiency of infrastructure networks, and mitigate the risks of water accumulation.

The tenders to be issued also include road and infrastructure development projects in various regions to serve the citizens’ lands in the north and south of the country.

On this occasion, Ashghal President HE Eng. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Meer affirmed that the authority is moving forward with the implementation of its projects in line with the state’s strategic plan across the sectors of roads, buildings, drainage, and public utilities, as well as other infrastructure projects.

He noted that these efforts align with the country’s urban and economic development plans. He said Ashghal is currently implementing a diverse package of 20 projects with a total value exceeding QR11.5 billion.

He further explained that in Q1 2026, 12 new projects were awarded at a value exceeding QR4.5 billion, most notably the redevelopment of Hamad General Hospital and the design and construction of the Post Office building in Al Thumama.

He also indicated that eight additional projects are scheduled to be tendered during the upcoming phase, with an estimated value of approximately QR7 billion. These include a package of strategic projects, foremost among them the design of two major tunnels for surface and groundwater drainage in the southern area, in addition to infrastructure development projects in residential areas and citizens’ land plots.

He pointed out that the awarded projects have been assigned to Qatari companies, reaffirming Ashghal’s commitment to strengthening the role of national companies, enhancing their competitiveness, and activating the role of the local private sector as a key partner in delivering development projects — thereby supporting the national economy and advancing technical and engineering capabilities within the local market.

In turn, Eng. Khalid Al Khayareen, Projects Affairs Director, confirmed that the list of projects that were tendered and awarded cover multiple vital sectors including roads, infrastructure, drainage and buildings, reflecting the comprehensiveness of Ashghal’s plan and its response to the needs of various regions.

He pointed out that one of the most prominent vital projects that have been awarded is Hamad General Hospital development project, which includes implementing a renovation plan for the hospital, including modernizing its systems and facilities to keep pace with the rapid developments in the health sector, at a total value of about one billion and 179 million riyals, which contributes to enhancing the quality of health services and raising operational efficiency.

For his part, Ghanem Al Mansoori, Engineering Services Department Manager, explained that the procedures for tendering and awarding projects are carried out in accordance with the Tenders Law and its executive regulations, and in a manner which takes into account the principles of transparency and equal opportunities.

He pointed out that the selection of implementing companies is based on clear technical and financial criteria, most notable of which being competence, experience and professional record, while giving priority to Qatari companies in line with Ashghal’s strategy to support the national private sector.

