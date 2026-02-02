MUSCAT: The Wilayat of Al Hamra in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate is entering a new phase of tourism and infrastructure development with the commencement of the Jabal Shams waterfront project, better known as the Grand Canyon, alongside the construction of a road leading to the mountain.

Shaikh Sulaiman bin Said al Azri, Wali of Al Hamra, said that the wilayat is witnessing the commencement of the first phase of the Jabal Shams, Grand Canyon project, one of the most prominent development and tourism projects in the wilayat. The project is aimed at investing in the unique natural resources and transforming them into tourist and economic attractions that support the comprehensive development path in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

The project is part of the government’s efforts to develop mountain tourism destinations in accordance with the Oman Vision 2040, Al Azri said, stressing that Jebel Shams, with its unique natural and geographical heritage, will be a significant centre for mountain tourism and eco-adventures in the Sultanate of Oman.

He noted that the project won first place in the 2024 competition for the best development project at the governorate level. In March 2025, the tender for the first phase, which includes site preparation, land development and the installation of utility networks and public facilities, was floated at a cost of RO 2.9 million. A tender for the second phase, completion of the recreational and tourism installations, will be floated in the foreseeable future.

The project spans an area of 145,000 square metres, with a total cost of RO 11 million. The project’s annual investment returns are projected to exceed RO 1.26 million, the wali said, noting that the project will generate about 309 jobs and offer 32 investment opportunities for entrepreneurs in the accommodation, restaurant, commercial and adventure sectors.

