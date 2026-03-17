By Esther Amao

Contents

Small and medium enterprises across Nigeria are being encouraged to take advantage of several funding opportunities currently open for application, as a number of SME grants closing in March 2026 in Nigeria, approach their deadlines.

For many entrepreneurs, grants remain one of the most attractive forms of funding because they do not require repayment. In an environment where businesses struggle with high operating costs, limited access to bank loans, and rising inflation, these grants can help entrepreneurs expand their operations, improve productivity, and strengthen their businesses.

Several organisations, including private foundations and development institutions, have launched grant programmes to support entrepreneurs and small business owners across the country. However, many of these opportunities are only open for a limited period. This means interested applicants must act quickly before the deadlines pass.

Tribune Online highlights some of the key SME grants closing in March 2026 in Nigeria that business owners should be aware of.

Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme

The Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme is one of the most popular funding opportunities available to African entrepreneurs. The initiative focuses on identifying promising business ideas and providing the support needed to turn those ideas into sustainable enterprises. Selected participants receive training in entrepreneurship, business management, and financial planning before gaining access to seed funding.

Successful applicants are awarded about $5,000 in non-repayable capital to help start or expand their businesses. Beyond the financial support, participants also gain access to mentors, investors, and a network of entrepreneurs across Africa. The programme has supported thousands of businesses since its launch and continues to attract a large number of applications each year.

The application window for the current cycle forms part of the SME grants closing in March 2026 in Nigeria, making it important for entrepreneurs to stay informed about future application periods.

Connect NextGen Innovation Support Programme

The Connect NextGen initiative focuses mainly on supporting startups and innovators working on digital or technology-driven solutions. The programme seeks to identify young entrepreneurs developing ideas that address economic and social challenges across Africa.

Selected startups receive support in the form of mentorship, technical guidance, and opportunities to connect with investors. This assistance is meant to help young innovators refine their business ideas and transform them into sustainable enterprises that can compete in the market. The programme also provides exposure that can help startups attract additional funding in the future.

As part of the SME grants closing in March 2026, Nigeria, the application period for the current cycle is expected to close in March, making it an opportunity that technology entrepreneurs should not overlook.

AGRA Rice Value Chain Support Grant

Agriculture remains one of the most important sectors of Nigeria’s economy, and several grant programmes are designed specifically to support agribusinesses. The rice value chain support grant led by the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa is one such initiative.

The programme focuses on supporting businesses involved in rice production, processing, and distribution. It is particularly targeted at women and young entrepreneurs operating within the agricultural value chain. Beneficiaries receive financial support alongside technical training aimed at improving productivity and strengthening the rice sector. By supporting small-scale agribusinesses, the programme aims to improve food production while also creating employment opportunities.

This initiative is also among the SME grants closing in March 2026 in Nigeria, making it a relevant opportunity for entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector.

SME and Startup Funding Through Development Partners

Apart from individual grant initiatives, many development organisations and business support institutions regularly provide funding opportunities for Nigerian entrepreneurs. These programmes are often designed to support small businesses with innovative ideas that can contribute to economic growth.

In many cases, the funding comes with additional support such as mentorship, business development training, and networking opportunities. These programmes are important because they help entrepreneurs improve their business strategies while also giving them access to industry experts and potential investors.

Several of these initiatives are currently accepting applications as part of the SME grants closing in March 2026 in Nigeria, which makes it important for entrepreneurs to regularly monitor funding announcements.

Why SME Grants Matter for Nigerian Businesses

Access to finance has remained one of the biggest challenges faced by small businesses in Nigeria. Many entrepreneurs struggle to obtain loans from commercial banks because of high interest rates and strict collateral requirements. As a result, many promising business ideas fail to grow due to a lack of capital.

Grant funding provides an alternative by offering financial support without the obligation of repayment. This allows business owners to invest in equipment, product development, marketing, and staff training without worrying about loan repayments. Grants also encourage innovation because many programmes specifically support businesses developing solutions in areas such as agriculture, technology, and renewable energy. These opportunities are particularly important as more SME grants closing in March 2026, Nigeria, approach their deadlines.

What Entrepreneurs Should Prepare Before Applying

Entrepreneurs who wish to benefit from the available opportunities must ensure they prepare the necessary documents before submitting their applications. Most grant programmes require applicants to clearly explain their business ideas and demonstrate how the funding will help grow the business.

Applicants are usually expected to present a business plan, financial projections, and details about the products or services they offer. In some cases, proof of business registration may also be required. Preparing these documents early helps entrepreneurs complete their applications on time and improves their chances of success when applying for SME grants closing in March 2026 in Nigeria.

Watch Out for Fraudulent Grant Portals

As grant opportunities become more popular, fraudulent schemes have also emerged targeting entrepreneurs seeking funding. Some individuals create fake websites or online portals claiming to offer government or international grants, only to request payments from applicants.

Experts advise entrepreneurs to verify the authenticity of any grant programme before applying.

Genuine grant initiatives usually operate through official websites and do not request payment before processing applications. Business owners should therefore remain cautious while searching for opportunities related to SME grants closing in March 2026 in Nigeria to avoid falling victim to scams

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