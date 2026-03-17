Bahrain - The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) has been urged to cover the salaries of Bahrainis employed in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) impacted by the ongoing regional crisis and its resulting economic downturn.

The proposal – led by Parliament’s foreign affairs, defence and national security committee chairman MP Hassan Bukhammas – was submitted to Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam yesterday. It is expected to be discussed during today’s session.

The proposal urges the government to direct Tamkeen to introduce an exceptional support programme that would temporarily cover the full salaries of Bahraini employees working in SMEs until the economic impact of the war subsides.

“The brutal attacks that have targeted the kingdom and the ongoing war have created direct and indirect economic repercussions that are already affecting many small and medium enterprises,” Mr Bukhammas said.

According to the proposal’s explanatory memorandum, SMEs are facing supply chain disruptions, higher operating costs and declining business activity, placing them at risk of financial distress.

MPs argue that these companies form a cornerstone of the national economy and play a vital role in employing and developing Bahraini talent.

“Protecting them from collapse and preventing the dismissal of Bahraini workers is not only an economic priority, but also a strategic and social necessity,” Mr Bukhammas said.

The proposal outlines three main objectives.

First, it aims to ensure the continuous payment of salaries to Bahraini citizens working in the private sector, preventing interruptions that could affect household stability.

Second, it seeks to ease financial pressure on employers.

Third, MPs say the initiative would sustain the national economic cycle by preventing business closures and bankruptcies that could further weaken the market.

“Ensuring salary stability will help maintain consumer spending and protect the economic cycle during this difficult period,” Mr Bukhammas said.

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