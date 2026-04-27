Riyadh - New Murabba, a PIF company, has signed an agreement with the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at) to strengthen SME participation across New Murabba’s ecosystem through the Jadeer vendor qualification platform.

Signed by Chief Commercial Officer of New Murabba Andrew Cubitt and Deputy Governor for Enterprise Services at Monsha’at Eng. Ryan bin Ibrahim Alfayez, the agreement establishes a framework for leveraging the Jadeer platform to streamline vendor qualification, improve access to qualified SMEs, and support transparent, high-quality supplier engagement.

Under the agreement, New Murabba will utilize Jadeer as a strategic platform to identify, onboard, and engage capable SMEs in line with defined qualification and compliance standards. The collaboration supports New Murabba’s broader objective of building a resilient supplier ecosystem while creating meaningful opportunities for Saudi SMEs to participate in major development initiatives.

Jadeer is one of the services offered by Monsha’at, and is designed to facilitate SME access to procurement opportunities across the public and private sectors, while qualifying them to enter supply chains in a way that supports local content and increases their contribution to the national economy.

The agreement represents another step in New Murabba’s efforts to embed local content, supplier quality, and SME enablement across its operations, reinforcing its role as a platform for sustainable economic participation and partnership.

