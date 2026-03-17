UAE labour market indicators in 2025 reflect continued upward momentum, supported by ongoing advances in governance and regulatory systems. The private sector recorded a 12.4 percent growth in workforce and a 7.8 percent increase in the number of establishments, while compliance levels across the labour market rose by 34 percent compared to 2024.

The figures underscore the effectiveness of the advanced regulatory mechanisms and governance frameworks adopted by the UAE in regulating the labour market.

This positive performance is driven by an integrated framework that balances economic growth with the protection of rights within the employment relationship, supporting a stable and growing work environment while strengthening the UAE labour market’s competitiveness as an attractive destination for investment and business.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) stated that the results of its governance and inspection system in 2025 showed tangible improvements in compliance levels, with recorded violations declining by 13 percent compared to 2024. This occurred despite the total number of inspection visits rising to over 695,000, a 4 percent growth from the previous year.

Additionally, over 3,000 joint inspection campaigns were conducted in 2025 in collaboration between MoHRE and its strategic partners in federal and local government entities.

The ministry affirmed that these results reflect the success of its governance and oversight policies and the efficiency of its efforts to employ AI technologies in monitoring, analysis, and targeting operations. This, in turn, has contributed to enhancing the efficiency of inspection operations and improving their accuracy and objectivity, while reinforcing a culture of voluntary compliance among private sector establishments.

Compliance indicators also showed notable positive shifts in several violation categories, including a 62 percent decrease in ‘Fake Emiratisation’ cases and Emiratisation decisions, as well as a decline in violations related to work conditions and occupational health and safety standards, including a 30 percent reduction in violations related to labour accommodations that do not conform to approved standards.

The ministry’s inspection system forms a fundamental pillar in the process set up to track compliance among establishments. It relies on digital analysis tools and advanced risk indicators, which raise the efficiency of inspection operations and enhance objectivity and accuracy in detecting violations.

The ministry affirmed its firm resolve in dealing with serious violations affecting workers’ rights or the integrity of the labour market.

During 2025, around 2,600 criminal reports were referred to public prosecution in cases involving serious violations, including delayed wage payments, fake Emiratisation, employment without permits, and non-compliance with labour accommodation standards.

The ministry’s inspection system incorporates the latest digital solutions and innovations, supported by advanced communication channels offering the highest responsiveness and privacy standards, alongside qualified human resources.