ABU DHABI: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mubadala Investment Company, affirmed that the UAE has, over decades, followed a clear and balanced path based on unity, solidarity, and shared prosperity. He noted that a steadfast commitment to fostering partnerships and the values of openness and cooperation has contributed to establishing the nation's prominent position on the global stage.

In his foreword for the Mubadala Investment Company Annual Report 2025, H.H. Sheikh Mansour stated that under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, these principles continue to guide the country's trajectory. He highlighted that the UAE is further solidifying its status as a global hub for growth and opportunities, attracting exceptional human talent, capital, and pioneering ideas from across the world.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour added that this clear and established approach has enabled the UAE to build a diversified and resilient economy that transcends reliance on natural resources. "Today, the nation emerges as a globally influential link, embracing an integrated ecosystem of personnel, expertise, capital, and innovation, which supports its journey of prosperity amid rapid global transformations.

"Mubadala serves as an embodiment of this approach and of the UAE's ability to translate a multi-generational vision into tangible reality. Since its inception, the company has played an active role in advancing national development by deploying capital at scale, forging enduring global partnerships, and developing platforms that create sustainable value, enabling partners to contribute to the nation's progress and prosperity," he explained.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour pointed out that Mubadala is moving forward today with a clear vision that aligns with the future directions of the UAE. "Through investments that enhance long-term competitiveness and open new horizons for growth and opportunity, the company demonstrates the pivotal role sovereign capital can play as a primary driver of progress on both national and global levels.

"For nearly a quarter of a century, Mubadala has continued to deliver sustainable value on a large scale, even amidst market volatility and periods of uncertainty. This success is underpinned by its robust institutional structure, the competence of its workforce, its established business network, and its reliable investment approach."

He noted that the record results achieved by the company in 2025 confirm the effectiveness of growing efforts shaped over years of continuous work, opening promising prospects for continued strong growth in the coming phase.

Concluding his remarks, H.H. expressed, on behalf of the company's Board of Directors, his deep thanks and gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his wise leadership and inspiring vision. He also extended his thanks to Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Investment Company, and the Mubadala team for their sincere efforts and continuous dedication to serving the nation.