DOHA - The Qatar Meteorology Department has forecast unsettled weather conditions for the weekend, with thundery rain, strong winds and rough seas expected across the country.

Thursday saw partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered rain, turning thundery in some areas. The Met Department also said the rain at times was accompanied by sudden strong winds.

On Friday, misty to foggy conditions are expected early in the day, leading to poor horizontal visibility at first. Temperatures will become moderate during the daytime with some clouds. Winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly at 3–13 knots, while sea conditions will remain relatively calm at 2–4 feet.

By Saturday, unstable weather will return, with hazy conditions and increasing cloud cover bringing a chance of scattered rain that may become thundery in places. Strong winds are likely during thunderstorms, blowing northwesterly to southwesterly at 3–13 knots and reaching up to 26 knots. Sea waves are expected to range between 2–4 feet, rising to around 8 feet during thundery conditions.

Residents are advised to stay updated with official weather alerts and exercise caution, particularly at sea and during periods of thunderstorms and strong winds.

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