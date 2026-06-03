Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority’s meteorological stations have released the latest weather data for a 24-hour period, revealing an intense escalation in summer temperatures across the Sultanate of Oman. The Wilayat of Barka registered the highest temperature nationwide, reaching a blistering peak of 49.4°C. The severe heatwave has impacted numerous regions, pushing a significant number of monitoring stations to record figures very close to the 50°C mark.

According to the official report, coastal and interior areas alike are facing extreme heat. Al Suwayq followed closely behind Barka at 49.2°C, while both Al Khaborah and Qurayyat recorded 49.0°C. Other heavily affected regions include Wadi Al Maawil at 48.8°C, Bidbid at 48.7°C, and both Mahout and Sur at 48.4°C. Further down the list, Al Kamil Wal Wafi registered 48.1°C, while Bawsher and the capital city of Muscat both experienced a high of 47.9°C. Authorities continue to closely monitor these rising regional temperatures as peak summer conditions settle over the country.

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