Doha, Qatar: Hot to very hot conditions are expected across the country during the weekend, accompanied by northwesterly winds, dusty conditions and rough seas, according to the Qatar Meteorology Department.

In a social media post, the weekend weather forecast issued by the department stated that temperatures are expected to reach 44°C on Thursday, with slight dust at times.

A prediction of 42°C forecast for both Friday and Saturday will be hot with occasional slight dust to blowing dust potentially affecting visibility in some areas.

Minimum temperatures during the three days will range between 33°C and 37°C.

The forecast indicates strong northwesterly winds throughout the period, with wind speeds ranging from 10 to 23 knots and gusts reaching up to 34 knots during the daytime.

Regarding marine conditions, sea heights are expected to range between 4 and 8 feet, rising to as much as 11 feet at times on Thursday and Friday, while waves on Saturday may reach 10 feet.

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