Doha, Qatar: The residential transaction volumes reached 1,582 during the first quarter (Q1) of this year showing that the activity remained resilient on an annual basis with transaction volumes increasing by 15% compared to Q1 2025.

Qatar’s residential property market experienced a moderation in activity during first quarter (Q1) of 2026 as the regional conflict weighed on business confidence, investor sentiment and consumer decision-making, according to the latest Qatar Real Estate Market Review from global property consultancy Knight Frank.

Compared to the fourth quarter (2,047 transactions) of last year it witnessed a decline of 23%. The total value of residential sales reached approximately QR6.2bn during the first quarter, down 15% quarter-on-quarter from QR7.2bn in Q4 2025, reflecting the more cautious investment environment and softer buyer activity. Doha remained the centre of residential market activity, recording 512 transactions with a combined value of approximately QR2.6bn, while Al Rayyan ranked as the second most active municipality, with 280 transactions valued at QR1.38bn, the report noted.

The average villa prices declined by 3.5% year-on-year to QR6,626 per square metre, while apartment prices fell by 1.7% to QR13,049 per square metre. Despite broader market softening, prime waterfront locations continued to outperform, with The Waterfront recording average apartment prices of QR15,194 per square metre.

Qatar’s mortgage market presented a mixed picture during the quarter. While the number of mortgage transactions fell by 12.4% year-on-year to 283, the total value of mortgages issued increased by 85% year-on-year to approximately QR17.2bn, suggesting continued financing activity for larger and higher-value residential assets.

The residential leasing market also softened during Q1 2026. Average villa rents declined by 8.9% year-on-year to QR13,908 per month, while apartment rental rates fell by 13.3% quarter-on-quarter to QR9,492 per month as occupiers adopted a more cautious stance amid heightened uncertainty.

The market review further said that Qatar’s office market remained relatively stable, with average office rents declining by 3.2% year-on-year to QR77 per square metre per month. Demand continued to be concentrated within prime locations such as West Bay and Lusail, while secondary office locations experienced greater rental pressure due to elevated vacancy levels and increasing competition from newer Grade A developments.

Meanwhile, retail rents declined by 4.6% quarter-on-quarter to an average of QR195 per square metre per month as retailers remained focused on operational efficiency and cautious expansion plans.

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