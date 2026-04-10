The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has launched Majlis Al Mustaqbal, a new entrepreneurship programme designed to empower aspiring youth entrepreneurs and support the development of innovative, impact-driven ideas. The initiative offers a structured, hands-on environment where participants collaborate, form teams, access mentorship, and transform concepts into investor-ready pitches.

The first edition of Majlis Al Mustaqbal will take place from 28-30 April 2026 at Dubai Founders HQ, bringing participants together with industry experts, mentors, and government professionals over three days of ideation, business model development, pitch training, and final presentations.

Translating as ‘Gathering of the Future’, the programme combines practical learning with direct access to ecosystem stakeholders, enabling participants to validate concepts, sharpen their entrepreneurial mindset, and build the confidence needed to advance their ideas beyond the programme.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), said: “Majlis Al Mustaqbal is designed to help young entrepreneurs move beyond inspiration and into action, equipping them with the tools, guidance, and exposure needed to turn ideas into viable ventures. By connecting participants directly with mentors, investors, and ecosystem partners, we are enabling a new generation of founders to actively contribute to Dubai’s future-focused, innovation-driven economy. This is in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to empower local SMEs and also make Dubai a global hub for innovation.”

Over the course of the three-day event, participants will follow a structured journey that includes idea generation, team formation, business model development, investor pitch preparation, public speaking support, and dry runs, before presenting their concepts to a jury panel comprising ecosystem partners Dubai Municipality, du, WIO Bank, Aramex, Digital Dubai, Dubai Sports Council, Intelak Hub, as well as Dubai SME representatives. The programme will conclude with the recognition of the top three winning teams.

The launch of Majlis Al Mustaqbal supports Dubai SME’s wider mandate to strengthen entrepreneurship pathways for talent and foster a stronger culture of innovation among emerging founders. Hosted at Dubai Founders HQ and delivered in collaboration with ecosystem partners, the programme creates a practical platform that connects participants with mentors, investors, corporates, and government stakeholders.

Planned as a recurring initiative, Majlis Al Mustaqbal will return in future editions, creating a sustained pipeline of early-stage ventures and talents. Together, these efforts contribute to the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the emirate’s economy by 2033, by strengthening Dubai’s innovation ecosystem and enabling the next generation of high-growth enterprises.