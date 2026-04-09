Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd and Blackstone Credit & Insurance (BXCI) have launched Equator, a platform for investing in aircraft on lease to commercial airlines, with an annual deployment target of $1.6 billion.

The platform, will target “key markets”, with DAE sourcing assets from third parties, while its Aircraft Investor Services (AIS) arm will manage the assets.

BXCI said it expects to support the programme by providing capital from funds managed by the New York-based alternative investment firm ITE Management.

Dubai-based aircraft lessor DAE currently has a portfolio of 700 aircraft with assets valued at $25 billion, according to its website.

BXCI’s Infrastructure and Asset Based Credit Group, which manages over $100 billion, focuses on providing investment and non-investment grade credit, structured investments and real estate lending.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com