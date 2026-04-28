Flynas, a low-cost airline in the Middle East, has signed an agreement with Airbus to implement both the Evidence-Based Training (EBT) framework and the Airbus MATe Suite, a digital training platform, to be the first Saudi airline to adopt these modern training methodologies, consolidating its position as a leader in innovation and operational excellence in the aviation sector.

By transitioning to Evidence-Based Training (EBT), flynas is moving away from generic training sessions toward a personalised, data-driven approach focusing on developing core competencies based on actual flight data and real-world operational trends.

Complementing the EBT framework is the Airbus MATe Suite (Mobile-integrated Aircraft Training Environment).

These digital solutions optimise training effectiveness by allowing pilots to master aircraft systems and procedures anytime, anywhere on mobile devices or PCs.

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