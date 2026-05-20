Jazeera Airways announced the resumption of direct flights to Aleppo, Syria, following the gradual restoration it’s direct operations from T5 at Kuwait International Airport.

The airline will operate two weekly flights to Aleppo starting June 25.

Aleppo will be the second destination served by Jazeera in Syria after Damascus. Jazeera operates two daily flights to Damascus. A part of its phased network recovery, the launch of the Aleppo services marks another important milestone in Jazeera’s efforts to rebuild regional connectivity and restore direct travel links for passengers across its network.

Tamim Madani, Charge d’affairs, Embassy of the Syrian Arab Republic in Kuwait said: “The resumption of direct flights between Kuwait and Aleppo marks an important step in strengthening connectivity between our two brotherly nations and supporting the movement of families, businesses, and communities. We welcome Jazeera Airways’ continued commitment to Syria and appreciate its efforts in restoring direct air links to Aleppo, a city of deep historical, cultural, and economic significance. These flights will help bring people closer and contribute to renewed engagement and exchange between Syria, Kuwait, and the wider region.”

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said: “Resuming direct flights to Aleppo is an important step in reconnecting communities, restoring vital travel links, and supporting the gradual return of regional connectivity. Syria remains an important market for us, and we are pleased to connect to our second destination in the country after Damascus. By connecting to Aleppo, we now offer passengers in Kuwait and across the region two direct, convenient, and reliable connections to Syria. As we continue rebuilding our network from Kuwait, our focus remains on bringing people closer to family, opportunity, and home.”

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