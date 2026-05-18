ASYAD Group has announced the operational readiness of the Muscat Airport Free Zone to attract international companies and promising economic projects, open opportunities for cooperation and partnerships with the private sector, and integrate the logistics solutions provided by ASYAD Group to enhance the efficient connectivity of the Sultanate of Oman to global and international markets.

ASYAD signed the first usufruct contract with Nama Real Estate Company to establish, manage and operate a 25,000 square meter business park within the free zone, which represents the actual start of investments and projects in the zone within a business environment that is directly linked to the integrated global logistics services provided by the group, which includes free zones, economic cities, ports, and maritime and land transport networks, providing investors with operational integration that enhances the efficiency of supply chains and connects various logistics services in a single system.

The project aims to establish a modern business park with smart offices and integrated workspaces to support the needs of regional and international companies and enhance the free zone's readiness to attract business headquarters and investment services for international companies. This agreement comes in light of the completion of the development works of the first phase of the free zone at Muscat Airport, which extends over an area of 400,000 square meters, where it includes the implementation of key infrastructure, including the internal road network, water, electricity, and telecommunications facilities, in addition to the construction of a service building to facilitate Procedures and services provided to investors.

The first phase is also characterized by high seamlessness of entry and exit to and from the free zone, due to its direct connection to the main road network and its strategic location adjacent to Muscat International Airport, which enhances operational efficiency and the speed of connectivity to regional and global markets.

Faisal bin Ali al Balushi, senior executive director of Muscat Airport Free Zone at ASYAD Group, said: "Partnering with the private sector is a key pillar in building a world-class logistics and investment ecosystem from the Sultanate of Oman.

For his part, Hilal bin Abdullah Al Hawqani, Chairman of Nama Real Estate Company, said that the company will harness its expertise in real estate development to implement and operate a business park of international standards, focusing on providing flexible and sustainable work environments that support the growth of companies and investment projects of all sizes, and contribute to raising the quality of real estate assets for the commercial sector in the free zone.

This project comes as part of Muscat Airport Free Zone's efforts to strengthen its position as an integrated regional hub for business and logistics services by providing a modern investment environment and competitive incentives that include full foreign ownership, customs and tax exemptions, and a one-stop system to facilitate procedures. The zone also continues to develop an integrated business ecosystem targeting the sectors of e-commerce, logistics, pharmaceutical industries, precious metals and services related to the aviation sector, taking advantage of its strategic location near Muscat International Airport and its ability to connect Investors in regional and global markets with high efficiency.

Investors will benefit from an exceptional incentive package that includes 100 percent foreign ownership, exemption from import and export duties, tax exemption, and a one-stop system for completing procedures and licenses, which will enhance the region's readiness to attract quality investments and provide an integrated business environment that supports the growth and expansion of companies.

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