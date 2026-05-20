Riyadh: Riyadh Air, new national carrier, today announced the launch of full public sales for flights between Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport (RUH) and London Heathrow (LHR).



This key route, which introduces the new aircraft on July 1, 2026, strengthens the airline's mission to connect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with major global and regional hubs and deliver a world-class travel and logistics experience.



According to a press release issued by Riyadh Air today, ticket purchases can be made from today (May 19, 2026) through the Riyadh Air App, Riyadh Air website at riyadhair.com, or through preferred travel providers and platforms. Guests are also invited to become ‘Founding Members’ of the airline’s loyalty program, Sfeer, ensuring a Best Offer Guarantee and free Wifi while earning rewards from their very first flight.



Riyadh Air has operated daily flights to London Terminal 4 since October 26, 2025, utilizing the airline’s technical spare “Jamila” as part of its Pathway to Perfect operational readiness program, during which tickets have been available for booking. Jamila flights will continue to be available for booking through Riyadh Air’s approved travel partners until June 30, 2026.



Starting today, sales on the London-Riyadh service from 1 July 2026 are fully open to the public and will operate exclusively on the airline’s new state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, featuring unparalleled cabin interiors and experiences.



CEO of Riyadh Air Tony Douglas said: "Today marks a truly exciting milestone for Riyadh Air as we introduce our new aircraft and signature premium experience on our established London route. It demonstrates our deep commitment to delivering a truly world-class journey for our guests, one that blends exceptional comfort, cutting-edge technology and our distinctive Saudi 'Hafawa' hospitality from the moment they step on board.”



Douglas added: “Connecting Saudi Arabia with the UK directly and beyond through our growing network of global destinations sits at the very heart of what we are building at Riyadh Air and the Kingdom’s ambitions under Vision 2030. We look forward to welcoming our guests aboard to experience the future of air travel.



The release added that the Riyadh-London route is a cornerstone of the airline’s UK expansion, linking two G20 capital cities. This service strengthens a key economic corridor, further facilitating investment and commerce between the Kingdom and London's established status as a global financial center. The route also caters to growing tourism demand in both directions, fostering cultural exchange and providing essential connectivity for travelers exploring the rich heritage and modern attractions of both cities.



Daily flights to London Heathrow (LHR) on RX401: (All times local)

•Depart RUH at 02:35

•Arrive LHR at 07:30



Daily flights to Riyadh (RUH) on RX402: (All times local)

•Depart LHR at 09:35

•Arrive RUH at 18:05