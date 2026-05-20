MUSCAT: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources has successfully launched a new project to optimise the use of local resources by recycling agricultural and animal waste and transforming it into value-added products, with the aim of enhancing environmental and economic sustainability.

The national project aims at managing agricultural and animal residues as these residues are utilised in the production of organic fertiliser, animal and fish feed, and the manufacture of environmentally friendly industrial products, such as wood alternatives and decorative items made from palm fronds.

An agreement to this effect was signed with an Omani company, Zero Neutral Solutions, which focuses on developing natural solutions to reduce carbon emissions, improve soil quality, and enhance plant growth using organic extracts and materials.

Speaking to the media, Eng Ali bin Salem Masoud Fadhil, Operations Manager at Oman Agriculture Development Company (Dhofar Fertilisers), explained that the organic fertiliser factory in Raysut Industrial City in the Wilayat of Salalah, which is supervised by Oman Agriculture Development Company in cooperation with be’ah, is one of the most prominent projects in the field of recycling agricultural and animal waste.

“With this agreement, the company is able to produce organic fertiliser (compost) from green agricultural waste with a production capacity of up to 25,000 tonnes annually. The project aims to transform agricultural waste into products of economic value, contributing to supporting local farms and promoting environmental sustainability," he added.

Similarly, the ‘Oman PVC’ project in the Wilayat of Ibra is the first factory specialising in recycling palm frond waste and transforming it into sustainable materials. The factory aims to convert accumulated agricultural waste into environmentally friendly building and furniture products.

The factory purchases palm fronds from farmers instead of burning or disposing of them in harmful ways, thus adding value and promoting a circular economy. This is achieved by grinding the palm fronds and mixing them with chemical materials and compounds to obtain a durable raw material. This material is then used to manufacture wooden panels and doors.

“The project is considered a pioneering initiative in the region, incorporating state-of-the-art systems and advanced technologies for recycling and processing agricultural waste. It operates according to an integrated system and international standards that ensure operational efficiency and the quality of the final product.”

He explained that the project utilises modern technologies to treat agricultural and animal residues through controlled biodegradation. This contributes to improving soil fertility, reducing reliance on chemical fertilisers, and lowering methane emissions resulting from waste accumulation. It also utilises palm fronds, transforming them into industrial materials used in decorative products and wood alternatives. This is achieved through modern manufacturing processes that minimise agricultural waste and reduce the consumption of traditional wood, while also supporting handicrafts and environmentally friendly industries.

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