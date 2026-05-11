MUSCAT - Qurayat’s mango season has attracted significant public attention this year, with strong visitor turnout and rising consumer demand underscoring the wilayat’s growing reputation as one of Oman’s key agricultural hubs.

The momentum comes amid broader efforts to build on the season’s success through new development and investment initiatives.

In a move aimed at strengthening agricultural investment and supporting sustainable development goals, Shaikh Talal bin Saif al Hosni, Wali of Qurayat, reviewed proposed agricultural development areas under the Eleventh Five-Year Plan.

The plan includes four major sites across the wilayat, which are expected to be presented to the Municipal Council of Muscat Governorate for approval and completion of required procedures.

Preparations are also underway for the upcoming Mango and Agricultural Products Exhibition in Qurayat. Discussions are focusing on introducing a refreshed format for the event, along with a structured implementation timeline. The initiative reflects wider ambitions to enhance the exhibition’s economic and social impact, while creating greater opportunities for local farmers and producers.

Abdullah al Ghazali, a researcher in Omani and maritime heritage, described this year’s mango season as exceptional in terms of public engagement and turnout. He noted that mango cultivation in Qurayat holds importance beyond agriculture, forming part of the cultural and social identity of the wilayat.

He added that years of research and documentation have examined the history of mango farming in Qurayat, including its varieties, trade practices, quality and benefits to local communities. Such efforts, he said, help preserve agricultural heritage while serving as an important reference for future generations.

Meanwhile, social media influencer Omar al Nabhani highlighted mango cultivation in Hail Al Ghaf as one of Oman’s most successful agricultural experiences. He noted that the area’s unique environmental conditions have earned it comparisons to 'Oman’s Zanzibar,' reflecting its distinctive agricultural and climatic character.

As interest in Qurayat’s mango season continues to grow, it is increasingly being viewed not only as a seasonal agricultural highlight but also as a platform for economic activity, community engagement, and the strengthening of the wilayat’s agricultural identity.

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