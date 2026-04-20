Muscat: In cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, (18) agricultural usufruct contracts were signed today for investment projects distributed across several governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.

The total investment value of these contracts exceeds OMR 1.9 million , and the projects cover an area of approximately (300) acres, geographically distributed across the Governorates of Al Buraimi, North Al Sharqiyah, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Al Wusta, and Dhofar. This reflects a balanced approach towards developing the agricultural sector throughout the Sultanate of Oman.

The signed contracts encompass a variety of agricultural and production activities, including the cultivation of wild trees and beekeeping, vegetable farming using modern technologies, and grape production in several locations in the North Al Sharqiyah Governorate. They also include projects for cultivating fodder and field crops, as well as guava, sapodilla, and onion. Additionally, they cover a frankincense production project in the Dhofar Governorate and an industrial project involving the establishment of a water purification and bottling plant in the South Al Batinah Governorate.

These investments contribute to raising the efficiency of local production, strengthening food supply chains, and opening up broader avenues for agricultural investments in the governorates.

The agricultural sector witnessed the signing of more than 585 agricultural usufruct contracts last year, reflecting the growing importance and vitality of this sector and its pivotal role in supporting the food security system and enhancing the sustainability of local production.

This step also reflects the continued investment momentum in the agricultural sector and its growing role in supporting the national economy, empowering entrepreneurs, and promoting the optimal use of natural resources, thereby achieving added value for government lands.

The signing ceremony was attended by His Excellency Engineer Hamad bin Ali Al-Nizwani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning for Housing, and His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Bakri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture , Fisheries and Water Resources for Agriculture, along with a number of officials in the agricultural sector.

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