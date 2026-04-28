MUSCAT - A number of local and international consortiums are competing for a concession to deliver Oman’s first integrated biosecurity project for the livestock sector, launched under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative by the Ministry of Finance on behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

Sunday, April 26, 2026, marked the deadline for the submission of Statements of Qualification (SOQs) by interested bidders, signalling strong market interest in what is viewed as a strategic national project aimed at safeguarding food security.

The initiative seeks to strengthen Oman’s long-term biosecurity framework by leveraging private sector expertise through a structured PPP model. The selected developer will be awarded a concession to design, develop, finance, operate, maintain and ultimately transfer a network of modern Animal Quarantine Centres (AQCs) and associated infrastructure.

Three sites have been identified for the project: Raysut in Salalah, Al Suwaiq in North Al Batinah, and Al Buraimi. Collectively, the facilities are expected to handle more than 2 million animals annually, significantly enhancing the Sultanate’s capacity to manage livestock imports and mitigate disease risks.

The development will follow a phased approach, combining greenfield construction with the upgrading and replacement of existing facilities. At Al Suwaiq, the current Sa’al quarantine facility will be replaced with a new centre matching existing capacity in the initial phase, ensuring uninterrupted operations, before being expanded to approximately 3.5 times its current capacity.

At Al Buraimi, a new land-border quarantine facility focused on camel quarantine and cross-border livestock trade will be established on a site spanning around 41,990 square metres, with an estimated investment of RO 2 million. In Raysut, a larger facility covering approximately 188,125 square metres is planned, with an indicative investment of RO 8 million. The Al Suwaiq site, with an area of about 197,629 square metres, is expected to attract investment of around RO 4 million.

Providing technical advisory support during the feasibility and design stages is Prime Consulting International Ltd, a UK-based firm specialising in agriculture, infrastructure and development advisory services, working in collaboration with Altra Capital, an investment firm focused on project structuring and financing across infrastructure and sustainable development sectors.

The SOQ process is designed to assess bidders’ technical and operational capabilities, including experience in operating quarantine, agricultural or veterinary facilities, as well as expertise in design and construction, facilities management, and compliance with biosecurity standards.

Oman’s livestock imports, largely sourced from the Horn of Africa and transported via the Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea, present unique biosecurity challenges. The project is therefore expected to establish robust mechanisms for safe trade that minimise disease risks while ensuring stable supply and avoiding upward pressure on the prices of essential livestock products.

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